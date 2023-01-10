INDIA

Out on bail, accused molests victim again in UP’s Kanpur

NewsWire
0
0

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, released from jail on bail in a case of molestation of a school girl, has been arrested again for allegedly molesting the victim and threatening her to withdraw the case, police said.

The accused, identified as Anas, was arrested by Kanpur police and sent to jail two years ago after a girl filed a molestation case against him.

The incident has taken place at a school and it was alleged that the accused had been stalking the girl.

The accused allegedly flirted with the girl in school and also tried to rape her, the police added.

When the girl informed her parents about the incident, her father approached the police and lodged a complaint.

On the basis of this complaint, Anas was arrested and later sent to jail, police officials said.

The police said that the accused was released on bail recently.

After his release from jail, he allegedly started following the girl at the school and molested her again. The accused allegedly threatened the girl and asked her to withdraw the case, the police added.

“The girl’s family after coming to know about this approached the police and lodged a complaint. Following the complaint, a case was registered at Naubasta police station, and the accused has been arrested,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Kanpur City, Ankita Singh, said.

“We went through the accused’s criminal record and found three complaints lodged by the victim’s family in the same matter. We are going to extern him from district limits,” the ADCP added.

20230110-051203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NGT seeks explanation from UP official for not responding on illegal...

    K’taka registers 40 pc drop in Covid vaccination

    Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally in Delhi on Jan 15,...

    Multi-crore Chinese loan app fraud & extortion racket busted, 8 held...