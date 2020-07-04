Out to catch dogs, NGO staff thrashed by locals in Delhi

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) The volunteers of an NGO, ‘Neighbourhood Woof’, were thrashed by the locals in Rani Bagh in outer Delhi.

The NGO workers, including a woman, were out in the area to catch dogs when the locals confronted them. In view of the late night hours, the local residents enquired about their identities on which heated arguments started and a scuffle broke out between them. Later, the Delhi police registered a case against the residents on the complaint of the NGO worker.

–IANS

