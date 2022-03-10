‘Outer Range’ teaser paints grim picture laced with secrets

The teaser of the upcoming eight-part Western thriller series, ‘Outer Range’, starring Oscar-nominee Josh Brolin, was unveiled on Thursday.

The series follows the story of Royal Abbott, played by Josh Brolin. Abbott is a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness.

In addition, ‘Outer Range’ also stars an ensemble cast of including Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie, and Will Patton.

The series starts off with the disappearance of Rebecca, the daughter-in-law of the Abbotts. Situations attain a more tense form as the Abbotts are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land.

An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture.

The series has been created by Brian Watkins, who also serves as an executive producer along with executive producers Zev Borow, Heather Rae, Josh Brolin, Robin Sweet, Lawrence Trilling, Amy Seimetz, Tony Krantz, and Plan B Entertainment for Amazon Studios. Executive producers for Plan B Entertainment are Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Brad Pitt.

The cinematic series is set to premiere on April 15 on Prime Video.

