Outgoing BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer is starting a new venture capital (VC) fund and will invest in at least 20 founder teams in the New Year.

Sameer, who will transition from the role of CEO to Strategic Advisor at BharatPe, effective from January 7, will “set up the fund I have been meaning to for the last couple of years”.

In a LinkedIn post, Sameer said that this will be a year of radical personal changes.

His six resolutions are to spend quality time with 15 people who matter to him, do 40 lakh steps, with at least 1,000 km in running, travel to six countries at a minimum this year, learn a sport (read tennis), continue to invest in founders chasing their dreams, and get back to reading (read 52+ books).

Fintech platform BharatPe on Tuesday announced that current CFO Nalin Negi has been appointed as an interim CEO to partner with senior executives to strengthen the company’s business, as the Board is actively searching for the new CEO.

BharatPe in 2020 had appointed Sameer as Group President. An IIM-Lucknow and DCE alumnus, he was the first Group President at BharatPe and all Chief experience officers (CXOs) reported to him.

“I remain committed to supporting BharatPe achieve its growth potential in the role as Strategic Advisor and look forward to the next phase of my own journey as a full-time investor,” said Sameer.

Negi said that he is excited to lead BharatPe through this critical and exciting transition period for the company.

