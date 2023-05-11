WORLD

Outgoing Finnish PM to divorce as she prepares to leave office

NewsWire
0
0

As she prepares to leave office after her centre-left party lost the Finnish general elections last month, outgoing Prime Minister Sanna Marin and her husband Markus Raikkonen have filed for divorce after three years of marriage.

The couple married in 2020, when Marin was leading the country’s Covid-19 pandemic response, and they share a five-year-old daughter, reports the BBC.

In a story post on her Instagram account, the outgoing leader said: “We are grateful for the 19 years together and our beloved daughter.”

Marin said she is “still best friends” with Raikkonen, who is a businessman and former professional footballer.

“We will continue to spend time together as a family and with each other,” she added.

Marin, 37, became the world’s youngest Prime Minister when she took office in 2019.

But she lost out in a tight race to the National Coalition Party, headed by Petteri Orpo, and the right-wing populist Finns Party, led by Riikka Purra, in April, the BBC reported.

While she increased her party’s seats and secured 19.9 per cent of the vote, her coalition partners all lost significant numbers of seats.

Her government has formally resigned but will continue serving on a caretaker basis until the formation and appointment of a new government.

20230511-142003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WHO expert calls for faster response to climate change

    Cyprus receives 436,000 vaccines amid alarming spike in cases

    US to provide $1bn additional security assistance to Ukraine

    S.Korea’s population logs 1st fall in 2021 since 1949