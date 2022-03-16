INDIA

Outgoing UP MLC convicted in a case

Former MP and outgoing MLC Akshay Pratap Singh a.k.a Gopal ji, suffered a major setback when the MP-MLA court at Pratapgarh announced him guilty of obtaining revolver’s license on fake address and convicted him accordingly.

The MP-MLA court will announce the quantum of punishment on March 22.

Gopal ji is a relative and close associate of Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh a.k.a. Raja Bhaiyya and has been a three term MLC and former MP.

He was accused of taking revolver’s license on a fake address.

