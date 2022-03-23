New Delhi, March 23 (IANSlife) ‘OH Dopamine’ was the name of the collection and what a rush it delivered! None other than jewellery and accessories brand, Outhouse, was chosen to open ‘The Atelier’ on day one of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

The line featured the brand’s signature avant garde style with a free spirited take on jewellery for women and men. Designers Kaabia and Sasha Grewal have always been celebrity favourites, and are known for their headline making jewellery for women. This season the designers showcased a new viewpoint of jewellery and accessories with their making a splash on the runway.

The glam quotient was high as the ornaments took centre stage, a blend of silver-plating with matte silver with rhinestones and crystals dazzled on the runway. Raffia fringes added the grunge element and jewelled thongs, waist chains, sunglasses and elaborate jewelled harnesses gave it an edge.

Kaabia & Sasha said, “Encapsulating the very essence of the Y2K era, the collection brings forth a deeply rooted sense of nostalgia with a classic re-curation that takes us on a trip down the memory lane, evoking a powerful feeling of joyful glamour and self-expression.”

A medley of colourful beads teamed with with pearls, resin, seed beads, feathers, rhinestones, raffia and enamel work for the upcoming summer months. Futuristic ornaments styled as statement neckpieces, brooches and rings were a highlight.

This season the brand ventured into the realm of male jewellery with a debut collection, “OH Man”. Pocket bags with the five petalled Poppi monogram and a robot mascot was strong but trendy and had fashionable hardware with innovative motifs for the jewellery and functional leather pieces, which celebrated the concept of maximum minimalism.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20220323-231203