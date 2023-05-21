INDIA

‘Outsiders’ interfering with party’s internal matters: Ex-CM Biplab Deb

Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday alleged that some people from outside interfering with the party’s internal matters.

When asked what he meant by ‘outsiders’ interfering in the affairs of the party, he said: “You understand the details of external interference. Everyone understands why party organisation is hampered. I am not a bureaucrat or an officer. When such outside interference happens, it’s my duty to present these before the right place.”

Deb, currently a Rajya Sabha member from the state and former President of Tripura unit of BJP, despite repeated questions from the media, refused to name the ‘outsiders’ and disclose the details of how they are hampering the party organisations.

“I have informed this to the central leadership. We shall run the party under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Party and government have to be run in the right direction. I have apprised the leadership of such external interference. BJP is a disciplined party,” he told the media at his official residence in Agartala.

Deb, who on May 14 last year resigned from the Chief Minister’s post following the direction of the BJP’s central leaders, said, “The BJP government is in power for second term in Tripura and the party had freed the state from the communists’s rule, I have tried to do my job with maximum effort.”

Though Deb took part in the February assembly election campaign, he was not seen in the major events organised by the BJP government and the party after Manik Saha assumed the Chief Minister’s post for the second time on March 8 this year.

20230521-200403

