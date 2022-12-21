ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Outsiders to bring a twisted game of provocation in ‘Bigg Boss 16’

NewsWire
0
0

This week’s task for ration will rile up contestants in the house as it will involve more than just housemates.

The task involves a few guests visiting the house and while they carry out their errands, the housemates are tasked with ignoring them. For every three reactions or strikes, a housemate will lose a basket of ration.

Determined to get a reaction, the guests have an arsenal of distractions right from munching chicken, to reading heartfelt letters from the family members of the contestants and to disrupting the house’s chores. It is to be seen who succumbs to provocation and who overcomes it in tonight’s episode.

Amid the tension of making hard decisions, the house witnesses Tina Datta probing MC Stan about why he nominated her despite their bond.

The former is shocked that the rapper doesn’t consider her a friend. The rapper defends himself by saying that he wanted to protect her image by not citing the real reason for nominating her.

He alleged that she tried to stay in his good books because she wanted to leverage his great fan following. An utterly shocked Tina breaks down and swears on her mother that she didn’t know about the fan following he commanded.

20221221-150005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vishnu Vishal tests positive for Covid

    Actress Tanushree Dutta injured in car accident

    Vicky Kaushal shares painting of Lord Ganesha

    Shreya Ghoshal says ‘Tujhe Bhi Chand’ is a tribute to frontline...