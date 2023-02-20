INDIASCI-TECH

Over 1.6 mn cyber attacks blocked on Indian insurance firms a day in Jan

NewsWire
0
0

Over 1.6 million cyber attacks were blocked on Indian insurance companies every day in January, a report showed on Monday.

A total of 49,844,877 cyber-attacks were recorded on 114 insurance sector websites.

On average, insurance sector applications face 430,000 attacks each, which is close to the overall average of 450,000 attacks per app across all industries, according to the report by Indusface, an application security SaaS Company funded by TCGF II (Tata Capital).

The report also discovered that 51 per cent of the Indian insurance websites were attacked with DDoS requests which is much higher than the overall average of 30 per cent sites being attacked by DDoS requests.

Apart from the DDoS request attacks, the other key concern for the insurance sector in India is the rise of Bot attacks.

Over 6 million such bot attacks were documented in January.

“The rise of bot attacks on the insurance industry is concerning as these tend to be more sophisticated and surgical. The potential risks that Indian insurers face range from unauthorised access to financial data and other sensitive information, or even the internal systems of the insurance company itself,” said Ashish Tandon, Founder and CEO, Indusface.

The bot attacks mounted by hackers are of three major types — account takeover, card cracking and scraping.

Hackers usually use bot attacks to take over financial accounts and conduct credit card fraud via cracking and scraping.

Apart from the large volumes of sensitive and lucrative information such as credit card details, banking information and personal data of customers, the other key factor driving attacks on Indian insurance companies is the rise of vulnerabilities.

“Most of the insurance companies are on the path to digital transformation in order to cater to digitally savvy consumers. This has increased the number of applications, and the attack surface as well,” said the report.

“It is time to adopt a holistic solution like the AppTrana WAAP, that bundles VAPT, WAF, API Security, DDoS & Bot Mitigation and secure CDN in one platform,” said Tandon.

20230220-120204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    My mother is my best friend: Esha Deol about Hema Malini...

    Bodies of missing men from Assam found in Arunachal

    US Dy NSA, Indian FS discuss ties & strategic partnership

    Ex-SBI chairman held for selling hotel property at cheap price by...