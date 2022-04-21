Do you know about the famous places along the Ganga? Or for that matter, about the flora and fauna along the national river?

If yes, then you have a chance to win handsome prizes by answering questions correctly as part of the online quiz, ‘Ganga Quest 2022’.

It was with a vision of transforming the Namami Gange programme into a mass movement, with a special focus on students, that the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) along with the Tree Craze Foundation had begun the Ganga Quest in 2019.

“Ganga Quest was started with a focused aim of imparting knowledge and sensitising children and the youth about Ganga, including its physical geography, historical and cultural significance, biodiversity, the governance structure, prior efforts and current affairs, famous places and personalities, socio-economic importance, livelihood significance, pollution in the river and various steps being taken to preserve the river,” officials said.

Thrown open for masses on April 7, the online quiz ‘Ganga Quest 2022’ has so far attracted more than one lakh people, especially children, officials from the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Thursday.

The last date for the quiz is May 22, which is observed as the International Day for Biological Diversity while the winners will be announced along with a live quiz on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, officials said.

Ganga Quest can be played on www.clap4ganga.com.

20220422-000926