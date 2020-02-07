Over 1 lakh people screened for coronavirus

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Over 100,000 people have been screened for coronavirus infection at various Indian airports as a preventive measure, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare here on Sunday.

“As on Sunday, 197,192 passengers in 1,818 flights were screened at 21 airports. The universal screening for passengers from Singapore and Thailand, besides Hong Kong and China, is continuing at earmarked aero-bridges,” the Ministry said.

The screening is also being done at seaports and border crossings.

According to the Ministry, 9,452 people are under community surveillance in 32 states and Union Territories. States were strengthening their rapid response teams to counter any eventuality, it said.

As many as 1,510 samples have been tested, of which 1,507 were found negative. Three persons from Kerala who tested positive are undergoing treatment.

—IANS

