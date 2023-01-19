WORLD

Over 1 mn French demonstrate against controversial pension reform

NewsWire
0
0

France’s Interior Ministry said that an estimated 1.12 million French people took to the streets across the country to protest against the government’s controversial pension reform plan.

The CGT, France’s largest union, estimated the nationwide protest number at 2 million. According to the Ministry on Thursday, in Paris alone, 80,000 demonstrators expressed their discontent.

Simultaneously, workers in several sectors staged a 24-hour strike. The rate of strikers at the French national railway company SNCF alone reached 46.3 per cent, which resulted in numerous cancellations of regional and national services, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the Ile-de France region where Paris is situated, the public transport sector reduced the frequency of metros and tramways.

On January 10, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne laid out details of the country’s controversial pension reform plan, which would progressively raise the legal retirement age gradually by three months a year from 62 to 64 years by 2030 and would put in place a guaranteed minimum pension.

Borne told a press conference that starting from 2027, people will have to work 43 years to qualify for a full pension.

In 2019, demonstrations were also held in France against the pension reform, but then only 800,000 people participated, according to the Interior Ministry.

20230120-041805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple brings watchOS 9 with new watch faces, enhanced health features

    Indian women’s hockey team thrashes USA 4-0 to finish 3rd in...

    Women’s World Cup: Smriti Mandhana hails ‘inspirational’ Bismah Maroof

    Liverpool Mayor says Unesco decision ‘extremely disappointing’