The latest opinion polls indicate that more than 10 per cent of eligible Greek voters remain undecided ahead of the May 21 general elections.

Dimitris Mavros, managing director at research firm MRB Hellas, told national radio ERT that he could not recall such a high percentage of undecided voters only days before the elections since 1986.

In a recent MRB poll, 63.9 per cent of the undecided respondents said they would likely abstain, 50.8 per cent said they felt disappointed and 44.4 per cent said they were angry at the political system.

High cost of living (37.9 per cent), healthcare system (33.3 per cent), lack of transparency (18.9 per cent) and high unemployment rate (16.1 per cent) are their biggest concerns, Xinhua news agency reported.

Georgia, a pensioner, is a disappointed, undecided voter. “We will vote, but at the end of the day, no one has convinced us,” she told Xinhua.

Greek political parties are vying for their support as the undecided voters may have a decisive say.

In its bid to reach out to the undecided, the government is promoting a positive narrative of what it has achieved so far and what it aims to do over the next four years if re-elected, a government source told the daily Kathimerini.

While the ruling party focuses on the economy, the SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, which also targets the undecided from the centre, has been emphasising their plans to improve the governance of the state.

Pollsters predict a tight election because under the country’s electoral system it will be difficult for any party to secure parliamentary majority on Sunday and the first ballot may turn out to be inconclusive.

If required, a second round will be held in early July at the latest, the government has said.

20230519-013601