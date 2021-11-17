More than 10 million people had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 across Myanmar, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.

More than five million people had received their first jab of Covid-19 vaccines as of Tuesday, the release said on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry’s figures, Myanmar reported 843 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the tally to 515,559.

The death toll stood at 18,975 on Wednesday after 12 more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported.

As of Wednesday, a total of 487,145 patients have been discharged from hospitals and more than 5.28 million samples have been tested for Covid-19.

Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 positive cases on March 23, 2020.

