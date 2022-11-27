WORLD

Over 100 al-Shabab militants killed in Somalia

NewsWire
0
0

Over 100 al-Shabab militants were killed during planned operations by Somali National Army and its international partners at the border of Middle Shabelle and Hiran regions of central Somalia, a senior government official confirmed to local media.

Abdirahman Yusuf Al-Adala, the Deputy Minister for Information, Culture, and Tourism, said on Saturday that among the deceased were 10 ringleaders, adding that the military offensive against the al-Shabab group had intensified as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

20221127-052401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    22 people killed in Nigeria armed attack

    South Korea to attempt space rocket launch this week

    FIFA tells Brazil, Argentina to replay abandoned World Cup qualifier match

    COP27: Loss & damage funding to address climate risks