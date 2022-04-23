WORLD

Over 100 killed in explosion at Nigerian illegal oil refinery

NewsWire
0
0

More than 100 people have been killed following an explosion at an illegal oil refinery in Nigeria’s southern state of Imo, official and local sources said.

The explosion occurred late Friday at the illegal oil refinery in Egbema local government area, a boundary area between the southern states of Imo and Rivers, an official added on Saturday, confirming more than 100 killed so far, Xinhua news agency reported.

“There was a fire outbreak at an illegal bunkering site affecting over 100 people burned beyond recognition,” Goodluck Opiah, the Commissioner for Petroleum resources in Imo, told Xinhua.

Opiah said unidentified burned bodies littered the area, disclosing that the government had already declared wanted the operator of the illegal oil refinery, who is said to be currently absconding.

The explosion was suddenly heard in the forest between the states of Imo and Rivers, with thick smoke engulfing the entire area, according to Collins Ajie, a community leader and President-General of the Supreme Council of Oil and Gas Producing Areas in Imo.

“It is unfortunate; a tragedy no one dreamed of where about 108 burned bodies have been counted so far,” Ajie told Xinhua by telephone.

Such illegal oil refineries operate by tapping crude oil from pipelines owned by oil companies and distilled into products in improvised tanks.

Oil pipeline vandalism and oil theft are frequently reported in Nigeria, causing huge economic losses.

20220424-044204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ethiopia detains 70 truckers contracted to UN

    Unicef regrets reduction of UK funding

    Data show US mass shootings continue unabated

    Arab League calls UAE Mars probe ‘educational renaissance’