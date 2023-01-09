INDIA

Over 100 shanties gutted in massive Gurugram fire

NewsWire
0
0

More than 100 shanties were destroyed on Monday after a massive fire broke out in Ghasola village in Gurugram’s Sector-49.

Fire personnel evacuated residents from the huts and it took them about three hours to control the fire.

No casualties or injuries have been reported.

According to the fire officials, a call of the incident was received at around 11.55 a.m. at the Sector-29 fire station.

Rajesh Kumar, a fire official, said that over 20 fire tenders were pressed into service.

“Teams of several fire personnel, civil defence and police personnel were deployed in the fire-fighting and evacuation operations. Most probably the incident was caused by an electric short-circuit,” he said.

These huts are covered with plastic covers, tarpaulin sheets, wood and bamboo. These materials were another reason for the fire to spread across the area very rapidly.

“There was some property loss to residents but no death or injuries were caused. The residents are daily wage labourers working at construction sites and houses,” he said.

20230109-150803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar petitions to confer coriander a national herb

    Punjab to start third sero survey, focus on children

    SC notice to Centre on disabled girl’s plea for MBBS admission

    PM inaugurates National Youth Festival virtually