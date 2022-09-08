WORLD

Over 100 vessels leave Ukraine under grain deal

A total of 102 vessels carrying 2.37 million tons of agricultural products departed from Ukrainian ports since a key grain deal came into effect, showed the figures unveiled by Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry.

Out of them, 54 vessels left Ukraine for Asian countries, 32 ships were sent to Europe, while 16 vessels went to countries in Africa, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the state-run Ukrinform news agency.

In order to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Africa, Ukraine has dispatched two ships together carrying 60,000 tons of wheat for Yemen and Ethiopia under the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), the ministry said.

On July 22, Ukraine and Russia separately signed a deal with Türkiye and the United Nations in Istanbul to resume food and fertilizer shipments from Ukrainian ports to international markets via the Black Sea.

The deal came into effect on August 1.

