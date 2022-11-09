INDIA

Over 1,000 kg duplicate ghee seized in Surat

NewsWire
0
0

Over 1,000 kg duplicate ghee (clarified butter) was seized from Kim taluka in Surat, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, Surat police seized 1,072 kg duplicate ghee on Tuesday evening.

As per information, one Mehul Patel was running a duplicate ghee business from Kudsad village, Kim Police Inspector J S Rajput told mediapersons.

Posing himself as a dairy farm and a cow stable owner, Patel ran a factory in the backyard of stable where he used to mix palm oil, colour, essence and even little pure ghee into vegetable ghee.

He used to repack it in the name of Kamdhenu Dairy product and sell as pure ghee on e-commerce platforms Jio mart, Amazon and Flipkart.

The accused was buying vegetable ghee in large quantities, and it was also seized by the police.

Samples of both ghees are sent to FSL, and if the samples are found adulterated, a criminal complaint will be lodged against Patel and he will be arrested.

20221109-130602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Can issue guidelines for ad hoc judges to control pendency: SC

    Motorola launches affordable ‘moto e32’ in India

    K’taka woman MLA defends Home Minister’s comments on gang rape victim

    Priyanka Gandhi remains under detention in Sitapur, UP