In continuance of anti-drug operations, Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Neemuch seized 1083.150 kg poppy straw from a suspected house in Madhay Pradesh. The CBN also arrested three persons and recovered two pistols and 61 live cartridges from them.

The officials got a tip-off that a Hathipura village resident was involved in smuggling and transportation of poppy straw and was having illicit poppy straw secreted at his residence.

After receiving the information, a team was formed and raid was conducted. Seeing the officials, the accused had aimed their gun at them but were overpowered. Additional reinforcements from the nearby police stations were also called to assist the CBN officers.

“High precast wall had been constructed around the temporary godown along with tin shed to conceal the illegal activities. The search resulted in recovery of 25 bags of poppy straw weighing 482.700 kg loaded in one Mahindra Pickup, 21 bags of poppy straw weighing 401.550 kg loaded in Scorpio SUV and 5 bags of powdered poppy straw weighing 198.900 kg loaded in Hyundai i20 car (Total 51 bags of poppy straw weighing 1083.150 kg). Two pistol and 61 live cartridges were also recovered,” the official said.

Grinding machine (used for grinding poppy straw into fine powder to reduce the volume of poppy straw), stitching machine with bundle of blue thread (used for stitching and packing, poppy straw bags), weighing scale, air pump (for vehicles) etc were also recovered and seized from the temporary godown (Bada).

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

