INDIA

Over 1,000 people, 500 cattle rescued after floods in Delhi’s low-lying areas

NewsWire
0
0

As areas near the Yamuna in the national capital are facing severe flooding in low-lying areas after the river breached the danger mark and reached 207.71 metres on Wednesday, the Delhi Police, along with other agencies, successfully rescued over 1,000 people and more than 500 cattle.

During a patrol in a boat to locate trapped people, the police discovered a man perched on a tree, desperately seeking safety.

The man, identified as Jitender, had been sitting in the tree for the past 22 hours in order to save his life, according to police sources.

The Delhi Police, including senior officers, have been actively involved in coordinating rescue efforts with various agencies. Their actions have included making public announcements, employing drones to identify those trapped, and arranging boats for rescue operations.

Thousands of people residing in homes and markets along the river have been relocated to safer areas as water inundated their surroundings.

According to police, during the operations 1,065 persons and 517 cattle were rescued. In Shahdara district, five cattle were rescued while in Usmanpur, 190 people and 100 cattle were rescued.

“In Shastri Park, 100 people and 175 cattle were rescued while in Sonia Vihar 200 people and 150 cattle stuck in water flooded areas were evacuated,” said a senior police official.

“A total of 65 persons and 12 cattle were rescued in Mayur Vihar area, while 450 persons and 50 cattle were evicted from Pandav Nagar area,” said the official.

2023071238240

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt willing to have discussion with protesting wrestlers: Anurag Thakur

    Deep Ocean Mission to be implemented at Rs 4,077 cr in...

    Athawale seeks Prez’s rule in Maha post Vaze’s arrest

    One killed, one missing as two avalanches hit Sonamarg in J&K