At a time when India is celebrating 75 years of Independence and the hype over the Amrut Mahotsav is all permeating, nearly 1,000 students in the BA final semester in Lucknow University (LU) and associated colleges have failed in Rashtra Gaurav and environmental studies paper that tests general knowledge of India’s glorious past, history, geography and general awareness.

According to the examination department of the university, 13,392 students appeared in the examination, while 440 remained absent.

In all, 1,041 students, mostly from affiliated colleges, failed to secure passing marks.

Rashtra Gaurav and environmental studies is a non-credit paper being conducted in LU since 2005.

All students (except for the new education policy) need to clear the exam once in three years to obtain a degree.

The paper consists of general awareness-related questions, including questions of history, geography, environmental education and general science.

Being a non-credit paper, the LU can only guide students, but cannot conduct its classes. Students, who had either failed or missed the examination, are supposed to appear as exempted students.

Lucknow University vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai said, “It is a non-credit course hence as per rules, LU can only guide students how to prepare for it. Since marks for this subject are not added to the final percentage of students, they do not pay attention to it. “

To get the degree students are required to pass the exam in three years, he added.

LU teachers said non-seriousness towards the subject, more focus on core subjects, lack of newspaper reading and poor general knowledge are reasons behind the students scoring low in the subject.

Rashtra Gaurav is a compulsory subject at the undergraduate level.

Meanwhile Lucknow University Associated College Teachers’ president Prof Manoj Pandey said, “As there is no syllabus, there is no clarity amongst students regarding the subject matter. LU must have a clear vision about the paper and should make a syllabus for it.”

