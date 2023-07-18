RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Centre has achieved a remarkable feat by securing a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

In collaboration with Bhairavnath Sugar Industries and the Maharashtra Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Centre organised the largest free general medical camp ever witnessed in the world.

This extraordinary event took place in Pandharpur, Maharashtra, and catered to more than 1.1 million patients. The camp was inaugurated by state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde .

Spanning across three locations — Wakhari, Gopalpur, Tin Rasta, and near the Bhima river — the camp coincided with the Vishnu Pooja festival .

The event was graced by esteemed guests, including Chief Minister Shinde along with Health Minister Tanaji Rao Sawant and Family Welfare Minister Girish Mahajan.

Additionally, notable personalities such as Shrikant Shinde, the Medical Education Minister, and Shivaji Sawant, Maharashtra Minister, also attended the event.

The medical camp’s success was greatly amplified by the participation of more than 8,000 medical teams, including renowned hospitals like Jaslok Hospital, Lilavati Hospital, Jupiter Hospital and HCG Hospital.

The unwavering support provided by the medical teams and hospitals was highly appreciated. They offered free eye tests, distributed spectacles and conducted comprehensive health check-ups. They also dispensed medication, carried out blood tests, ECGs, sonography tests and provided various other medical facilities.

The mega Maha Arogya Shivir medical camp at Pandharpur encompassed a wide range of services. The General OPD alone attended to an impressive 946,021 patients.

Various departments specialising in cardiology, medicine, surgery, gynaecology, dermatology, ENT, dental, orthopaedics, physiotherapy, Ayush, sonography/USG, ophthalmic OPD, etc. also catered to a significant number of patients, ensuring they received the necessary medical assistance.

Dharmendra Kumar, the President of the RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Centre, played a pivotal role in organising over 29,000 medical camps, benefiting more than 35 million individuals. His dedication to providing medical services and care to such a vast number of beneficiaries is truly commendable.

Kumar feels overwhelmed to organise such medical camps to improve the health and well-being of people.

2023071841035