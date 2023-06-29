INDIA

Over 1,100 residents evacuated in Arizona due to wildfire

More than 1,100 residents in the desert region of the US state of Arizona have been evacuated due to a wind-driven wildfire, authorities said.

The wildfire, dubbed Diamond Fire, started on Tuesday afternoon near Scottsdale, a city in the Phoenix metropolitan area, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

As of Wednesday night, the fire exploded to 2,500 acres without any containment, burning through grass and brush just northwest of the McDowell Mountains, Xinhua news agency quoted the Department as saying in its latest update.

The nearby McDowell Mountain Regional Park has beenclosed due to the active fire west of the park.

The Department said that hand crews made excellent progress getting line around the fire overnight.

“Crews will work against critical fire weather, hot and dry conditions, high winds and low relative humidity — all which play a crucial factor in fire activity,” it added.

Officials said that approximately 1,145 residents were evacuated near the fire affecting more than 100 homes.

“We have one report of a secondary structure lost, but due to the fire activity a full damage assessment cannot be conducted at this time,” said the Department.

About 300 firefighters, with aircraft support, are continuing their efforts against the blaze.

