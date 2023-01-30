INDIA

Over 11K bottles of liquor being smuggled to Bihar, seized in UP

NewsWire
0
0

The Lucknow police have seized as many as 11,688 liquor bottles being transported to Bihar.

The police have arrested one Rajesh Rathor of Mainpuri district in this connection.

They also seized the truck in which the illicit liquor was being smuggled to Bihar on Sunday night.

DCP, North Zone, Qasim Abidi said, “Rajesh confessed to his crime and disclosed that he had changed the registration number plate of the truck to avoid checking.”

Acting on a tip-off about the truck carrying liquor manufactured in Haryana, the cops swung into action and nabbed the miscreant, he added.

“A team laid a trap and stopped the truck when it reached the checkpoint. At first, Rajesh said that he was carrying medicines but later confessed to the crime,” the DCP said.

“The police recovered four registration number plates, Rs 3,600 cash and a mobile phone from the accused, who has been booked under the Excise Act,” he added.

20230130-160402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ready to face any probe, says Telangana Health Minister

    BCCI announces release of Request for Proposal for staging Closing Ceremony...

    Farmers jam Delhi-Jaipur e-way to protest low compensation for land

    After getting 2nd term, Pinarayi all set to bring back Kodiyeri...