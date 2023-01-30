The Lucknow police have seized as many as 11,688 liquor bottles being transported to Bihar.

The police have arrested one Rajesh Rathor of Mainpuri district in this connection.

They also seized the truck in which the illicit liquor was being smuggled to Bihar on Sunday night.

DCP, North Zone, Qasim Abidi said, “Rajesh confessed to his crime and disclosed that he had changed the registration number plate of the truck to avoid checking.”

Acting on a tip-off about the truck carrying liquor manufactured in Haryana, the cops swung into action and nabbed the miscreant, he added.

“A team laid a trap and stopped the truck when it reached the checkpoint. At first, Rajesh said that he was carrying medicines but later confessed to the crime,” the DCP said.

“The police recovered four registration number plates, Rs 3,600 cash and a mobile phone from the accused, who has been booked under the Excise Act,” he added.

