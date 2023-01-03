It was a busy and eventful year 2022 for the Sri City — an integrated business city near here — with signing agreements with over 13 companies that have decided to set up their new plants; 12 companies starting construction work and 13 new units going on stream and several companies expanding their facilities, said a top company official.

The year that went by also saw Japanese automobile company Isuzu Motors India celebrating a decade of its presence in India.

Last year Isuzu Motors India saw many internal production milestones being achieved, including the rollout of the 50,000th vehicle, 5000th locally made engine and the 500,000th pressed part, from the SriCity plant.

“It has been an impressive year for us, and we thank all our clients who are partnering with us. Sustaining our growth, we look forward to more exciting developments in 2023,” Dr. Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder Managing Director, Sri City.

According to SriCity, the 12 companies that have kicked off the construction works last year are: EPACK Durable, Blue Star Climatech Limited, Bell Flavours, Autodata, Daikin, Havells, Neemrana Steel, Oji Packaging, Haitian, JGI, Zen Linen Phase 2, RSB Transmission) have kicked off the construction works of their plants.

Units of 13 companies — NovaAir, Paharpur, Triune, Axxelent Pharma, Blue Star, Panasonic, NGC Transmission, Airmaster, Sankar Sealing, Kimberly, Rapide, Amber and IAPL — went on stream marking their entry into the operational phase.

In their quest to cash-in on the emerging business opportunities in the country, the following existing production units (Parkson Packaging, VRV Chart Industries, Hamilton, Alstom and Toray) have ramped up facilities and expanded their production capacity, SriCity said.

