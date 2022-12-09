SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Over 1,300 houses in Sri Lanka damaged by cyclonic storm Mandous

NewsWire
0
0

Sri Lanka’s Disaster Management Center (DMC) has said that more than 1,300 houses in various parts of the island country have been damaged by cyclonic storm Mandous.

The DMC on Friday added that 4,335 people from 1,302 families in eight districts of Sri Lanka have been affected by the storm, which brought heavy rains and cold weather to the South Asian country, Xinhua news agency reported.

The DMC requested Sri Lankans to take precautions until further notice.

The storm is currently moving towards India’s state of Tamil Nadu and rains will subside over the weekend, it said.

20221210-015002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tajiks seek Imran’s boycott at SCO summit after Panjshir bloodbath

    Probe underway into attack on ex-Maldivian Prez

    B’desh prevents unvaccinated students from attending school

    Rights group demand SL police to stop ‘human rights abuses’