Despite blanket ban on sale of firecrackers, the Delhi Police, in the last 19 days, have seized more than 13,000 kgs of firecrackers being stored and sold across the national capital.

According to data shared by the police, from October 1 to 19, a total of 13,767.719 kg firecrackers were seized which were kept for storage or sale and a total of 75 firecrackers sales were registered.

Since, the ban on sale of firecrackers was imposed in the national capital, the police team in separate operations across the city have arrested many people for selling, storing and supplying illegal firecrackers.

A senior police officer said that police teams are continuously working to crack down on the sale of firecrackers and police teams across the city are also conducting surprise checks.

“Police teams are also taking strict action against those found selling, storing and supplying the firecrackers,” he said.

Amid rising air pollution and ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government on Wednesday had announced that the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali will attract jail term up to six months and a fine of Rs 200 in the city.

“All forms of firecracker production, storage, sale, and use have been prohibited with immediate effect. Additionally, this time a restriction on the online purchase and distribution of firecrackers in Delhi has also been imposed, and this ban will last until January 1, 2023. Along with this, a joint action plan will be prepared with the Delhi Police, DPCC and Revenue Department to strictly implement the ban,” Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai had said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday the Delhi High Court refused to entertain a petition challenging the Arvind Kejriwal-led government’s blanket ban on firecrackers in the national capital.

Two petitioners, engaged in storing and selling of green crackers, approached the High Court challenging the Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s (DPCC) order to completely ban the manufacture, storage, sale, and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers till next year in the capital city.

20221020-202006