More than 14.55 million people in Beijing had been vaccinated against Covid-19 as of May 2, according to the Beijing municipal health commission.

The Chinese capital had administered nearly 25.03 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines as of Saturday, Xinhua reported on Sunday.

Nationwide, over 270.4 million Covid-19 vaccine shots had been administered by Saturday, the National Health Commission said.

