HEALTHWORLD

Over 14.5mn US children infected with Covid-19

NewsWire
0
0

Over 14.5 million children in the US have tested positive for Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to the latest report by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children’s Hospital Association.

Over 343,000 of these cases have been added in the past four weeks. Approximately 6.65 million reported cases have been added in 2022, according to the report.

For the week ending September 1, about 90,600 child Covid-19 cases were reported, an increase of 14 per cent from two weeks prior.

There is an urgent need to collect more age-specific data to assess the severity of illness related to new variants as well as potential longer-term effects, said the AAP.

“It is important to recognize there are immediate effects of the pandemic on children’s health, but importantly we need to identify and address the long-lasting impacts on the physical, mental, and social well-being of this generation of children and youth,” said the AAP.

20220909-040003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nalanda: 15 teachers died of Covid in last 2 weeks

    Global Covid-19 caseload tops 193.1 mn

    Delhi vehicle owners need to carry PUC certificate or face action

    MEA’s vaccine diplomacy flunks, China cashes in on it