HEALTH

Over 14.7 mn US kids infected with Covid

NewsWire
0
0

Over 14.7 million children in the US have tested positive for Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, according to the latest report by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children’s Hospital Association.

Over 289,000 of these cases have been added in the past four weeks, Xinhua news agency quoted the report published on Tuesday as saying.

Approximately 6.85 million reported cases have been added in 2022, it added.

For the week ending September 22, child Covid-19 cases accounted for 16.9 per cent of all infections reported in the US.

But the reported cases are likely a “substantial undercount” of Covid-19 cases, according to the report.

There is a need to collect more age-specific data to assess the severity of illness related to new variants as well as potential longer-term effects, said the AAP.

“It is important to recognize there are immediate effects of the pandemic on children’s health, but importantly we need to identify and address the long-lasting impacts on the physical, mental, and social well-being of this generation of children and youth,” the Academy added.

20220928-103203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chhath: Experts urge people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour

    Himachal rabies expert in WHO’s snakebite panel

    New Covid cases in S.Korea at over 3-month high

    Nepal reports 110 new Covid-19 cases, tally hits 273,666