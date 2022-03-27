HEALTHWORLD

Over 14mn Shanghai residents take Covid-19 antigen testing

NewsWire
0
0

More than 14 million residents in China’s economic hub Shanghai have taken antigen testing to screen Covid-19 infections, according to a press conference of the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission held.

Medical staff immediately conducted nucleic acid tests on those who tested positive through the antigen screening, said Wu Qianyu, an official with the commission, on Sunday, adding that control measures were adopted before the results of nucleic acid tests came out.

Shanghai on Saturday launched a new round of citywide screening using both nucleic acid and antigen testing to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Saturday, Shanghai registered 45 new local confirmed cases and 2,631 local asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus.

–IANs

int/khz/

20220328-022002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    416 Covid recoveries, 143 new cases, 1 death in J&K

    Odisha receives 30K OmiSure kits, to be used in 4 towns

    No lockdown in Gurugram; no need to panic, says DC

    Goa lockdown from Thursday to Monday: CM