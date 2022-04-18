INDIA

Over 150 booked for disturbing peace in MP’s Neemuch

Over 150 people have been booked for allegedly attempting to disrupt peace in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district.

The development came two days after members of the Muslim community in Neemuch protested against the BJP-led state government accusing it of biased action in Khargone and Barwani districts following communal violence.

As per the official information, on Friday (April 15) after offering Namaz, a large group of people staged a protest against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government.

They raised slogans against the chief minister the state Home Minister Narottam Mishra. Meanwhile, they also allegedly called Mishra a ‘terrorist’ during the protest.

The district police registered a case against the protesters and booked them for disrupting peace in the town (Neemuch). Out of total, 11 have been booked by name whereas, others are unidentified, as per the police.

“Protesters have been booked under section 188 (disobedience to order dully promulgated by public servant) for violating prohibitive orders under section 144 of the CrPC,” said Neemuch district police.

The police said action has been taken to get the bond filled by the protesters to ensure that such incidents would not be repeated in the district. “We are monitoring the situation day and night to ensure peace in the town,” police official added.

The protest was against the state government’s demolition drive wherein several houses have been bulldozed following communal clashes that broke out in Khargone and Barwani districts on April 10. Since then, the state police have imposed curfew in riot-hit areas and also 144 imposed in other parts of the state.

