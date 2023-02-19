In this Himachal Pradesh historical town, popularly known as ‘Chhoti Kashi’, over 150 deities gathered for the five-day festivities of Maha Shivratri that began on Sunday, a day after it was celebrated by the country, amidst sounds of drum beats and trumpets.

The celebrations date back to 1526 when this town was founded during the rule of Ajbar Sen (1499-1534). He had ‘invited’ all the local deities to mark the founding of the new town.

Mandi Maha Shivratri is the only festival in the country where Lord Krishna, known as Madho Rai in Mandi, and local deities are worshiped along with Lord Shiva.

Over 200 deities have been invited to participate in the festivity, Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary, the chief organiser of the festival, told IANS. Nearly 150 deities have arrived and more are expected to join here.

On the first day of the festival, a procession led by Lord Madho Rai was taken out in the town.

The visiting deities follow him in beautifully decorated palanquins, as per protocol, and assembled at the Bhutnath temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, which was constructed in 1526.

Two more such processions, locally called ‘Jaleb’, would be taken out. The second one in the middle of the festival, while the last one on the concluding day, said an organiser.

Deity Kamrunag, the chief deity, reached the town on Friday along with hundreds of his devotees in a colourful procession amid beating of drums.

During the festival, rain god Kamrunag moved to Tarna Ma temple at the top of the Tarna hill after paying obeisance to Madho Rai, from where he watches the proceedings of the fair.

Mandi, located on the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway-21, is dotted with more than 80 temples built in typical hill architecture. The prominent temples are those of Bhutnath, Triloki Nath, Jagannath, Tarna Devi and Jalpa Devi.

The rulers of Mandi were devotees of Lord Shiva.

It is believed that ruler Ajbar Sen saw in his dreams a cow offering milk to the image of Lord Shiva. His dream turned into reality when he himself saw the cow offering its milk to the idol.

He then constructed a temple there in 1526 — the Bhutnath temple.

Simultaneously, the foundation of Mandi town was also laid and he shifted his capital here.

Ever since the rule of princely states came to an end, the district administration has been following the practice and inviting deities to the Shivratri festivities here.

The administration also offers an honorarium to the “kardars” — the attendants of deities — for participating in the festival.

Transactions worth crore are conducted during the festival. Kullu and Kinnauri shawls, handicrafts, carpets and dry fruits are a major attraction for the customers.

