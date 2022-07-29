More than 150 people are suffering from diarrhoea in Lucknow’s Vikasnagar locality in Lucknow due to contaminated water supply.

Eight more people had to be hospitalised during the past 24 hours, taking the number to 16 so far.

Doctors said that the condition of the patients was stable.

Residents have claimed that for more than a month and in the past five days, the supplied water was yellowish in colour and had an odour.

Junior engineer of the Jal Kal Department, Suryamani Yadav said: “We are looking for the cause of contamination. The supply of two water pipelines passing through the drain has been cut off and two water tankers have been deployed as an alternative. “

Lucknow North MLA Neeraj Bora visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar also inspected the area and directed civic agencies to run a special drive to control diarrhoea outbreak.

“Instructions have been issued to the Jalkal department to provide water tankers till the problem is rectified, while LMC has been directed to conduct a thorough cleaning of the area,” he told reporters.

