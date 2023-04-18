BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Over 16 lakh employees enrolled under state insurance scheme in Feb: ESIC data

NewsWire
0
0

More than 16 lakh new workers were added in the Employees’ State Insurance Scheme (ESIS) in February, according to provisional payroll data released by Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

As per ESIC data, around 11,000 new establishments have been registered in February, under the scheme ensuring social security cover to their employees.

Employees up to the age group of 25 years constituted the majority of new registrations, as 7.42 lakh employees constituting 46 per cent of the total employees added in the month, belong to this age group.

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data of February 2023 showed that 3.12 lakh female workers were added under ESIS.

It also showed that a total of 49 transgender employees got registered under the scheme in February.

20230418-130803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pact to facilitate start-ups signed in Punjab

    DPRs for projects costing Rs 83,015 cr approved under AMRUT Mission

    Jindal Global Law School signs agreements with top universities in US,...

    LG names new CEO to tap new biz opportunities