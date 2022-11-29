BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIALIFESTYLE

Over 175cr Aadhaar-based transactions carried out in Oct

NewsWire
0
0

In October, over 175.44 crore authentication transactions were carried out via Aadhaar, with a majority of these monthly transactions being done using fingerprint biometric authentication, followed by demographic and OTP authentication, government data has shown.

Also 23.56 crore e-KYC transactions were executed using Aadhaar and the cumulative number of e-KYC transactions via Aadhaar went up to 1,321.49 crore by the end of October 2022, according to the Ministry of Electronics and IT data.

The number of face authentication transactions jumped from 4.67 lakh in September to over 37 lakh in October.

Face authentication is facilitating pensioners to generate digital life certificate at home by using their mobile phones without visiting banks or common service centres, thus promoting ease of living of the senior citizens, an official statement said.

An e-KYC transaction is executed, only after the explicit consent of the Aadhaar holder, and eliminates physical paperwork, and in-person verification requirement for KYC.

In October alone, 23.64 crore Aadhaar-enabled payment system (AEPS) transactions were carried out across India, which were 12.4 per cent more than compared to September.

Cumulatively, 1,573.48 crore last mile banking transactions have been made possible via the use of AEPS and the network of micro-ATMs so far, by the end of October 2022.

20221129-204005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chinese directors of firm associated with Vivo flee as ED continues...

    Delhi’s new excise policy allows bars to operate till 3 a.m.

    Hyderabad airport to roll out digital processing of fliers

    MSP hike unlikely to boost much rural demand, says Kotak Securities