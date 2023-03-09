WORLD

Over 17mn people in California under flood watches

NewsWire
0
0

More than 17.5 million people across central and Northern California, including the San Francisco Bay area and state capital Sacramento, were under flood watches ahead of a storm set to lash the region on Thursday with dangerous amounts of rain in most of the places that currently have existing layers of heavy snow.

“A storm arriving on Thursday will bring a threat of flooding from a combination of heavy rain and snowmelt to lower elevations and foothills in California, especially below 5000 feet,” CNN quoted the Weather Prediction Center as saying in its latest forecast.

“And heavy, wet snow at higher elevations will lead to difficult travel and impacts from snow load. Creeks and streams in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada will be most vulnerable to flooding from rain and snowmelt,” the center added.

Officials in Monterey county have advised residents and businesses, especially in the Big Sur area, to stock up on essentials that would suffice for at least two weeks.

The Big Sur area, roughly 150 miles south of San Francisco, is one of central California’s renowned tourist attractions with picturesque rugged cliffs, mountains and hidden beaches along the Pacific Coast Highway.

The county has also made sandbags available for residents to protect their property.

Meanwhile in Marin county, Fire Department chief Jason Weber said they will have staff prepared for rescues in anticipation of possible flooding, county Fire Chief Jason Weber said.

“Our reservoirs are all full from storms earlier this year. With reservoirs full, we expect our creeks will rise more rapidly with most of the rain becoming runoff,” Weber told CNN.

This week’s severe weather threat comes as much of California has been hit with several back-to-back rounds of heavy snow that made roads impassable for days and knocked out power for thousands of residents as temperatures dropped.

Previous severe weather claimed the life of one person in the San Bernardino Mountains area.

20230309-095203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New Omicron subvariant takes hold in US as Covid cases tick...

    Iranian envoy says Tehran sends technical team to Vienna to answer...

    Goyal says India’s firm stamp visible in outcome of every WTO...

    Pak court: Remove former ISI chief Durrani from Exit Control List