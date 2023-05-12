LIFESTYLEWORLD

Over 18K people enter Ethiopia from Sudan: UN

NewsWire
0
0

The number of people arriving in Ethiopia due to the ongoing situation in Sudan has surpassed 18,000, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has said.

“People arriving from Sudan to Ethiopia via the Metema border town have now reached more than 18,000,” the UNOCHA said in its latest situation update issued on Thursday, adding that more than 440 people till now have entered Ethiopia via the Kurmuk border crossing point in Ethiopia’s Benishangul Gumuz region.

According to the agency, new arrivals have been reported at the Pagak/Bubieyr border crossing in Ethiopia’s Gambella region for the first time since the conflict began in Sudan.

UNOCHA figures showed that the arrivals are from 60 nationalities, and the largest group are Ethiopians, Sudanese and Turkish, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UNOCHA earlier announced that shelter and reception areas are under construction for those who need relocation, and further medical support would be provided.

Sudan has witnessed deadly armed clashes between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in the capital city of Khartoum and other areas since April 15, with the two sides accusing each other of initiating the conflict.

20230512-134403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab withdraws orders to mark red entry in land records for...

    Arshi Khan: I enjoy being entertaining in real life, too

    Goa villagers protest against doubling of railway tracks

    CISF officials return bag containing Rs 1 lakh to its owner