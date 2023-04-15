INDIA

Over 1K security personnel to be deployed at CBI HQ as Kejriwal set to appear

Over 1,000 security personnel, including paramilitary forces, will be deployed outside the CBI headquarters here in Lodhi Road on Sunday as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to appear at the agency’s office in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case.

According to officials, security measures will also be heightened outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office located near Rouse Avenue Court.

To prevent any trouble from AAP workers or supporters, an adequate number of barricades will be set up on the surrounding streets.

“We have put in place a comprehensive security arrangement, and as he is a Chief Minister, there will undoubtedly be tight security for his safety,” said a senior police officer.

The official further stated that over 1,000 security personnel, including paramilitary forces, will be deployed outside the CBI headquarters to ensure that no unpleasant incidents occur.

“Section 144 CrPC to be imposed in the area,” said DCP (South) Chandan Chaudhary.

The CBI has summoned Kejriwal to its office at 11 a.m. to appear before the investigation team as a witness in the excise policy case, according to a notice issued by the CBI.

It has been announced that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and all Delhi Cabinet Ministers will accompany Kejriwal to the CBI office.

Kejriwal has been summoned by the CBI for the first time in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case, which allegedly caused losses to the Delhi government and benefitted a group of liquor traders.

Kejriwal’s name was mentioned in the second chargesheet filed before a Special ED Court on January 6 by the Enforcement Directorate.

