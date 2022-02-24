HEALTH

Over 1mn Chileans get 2nd Covid-19 booster shot

By NewsWire
0
0

More than 1 million people in Chile have received a second booster shot against Covid-19, amid a wave of infections triggered by the Omicron variant, the Health Ministry has said.

In its report, the Ministry on Wednesday added that 1,006,329 doses of a second booster vaccine have been applied in the country since January 2022.

In the initial stage of the vaccination push, the second dose was prioritised for those who are immunocompromised, followed by healthcare workers and then the general population, Xinhua news agency reported.

The government decided to administer a second dose to alleviate the impact of the Omicron variant, which in the past few weeks has led to a record number of new infections.

President Sebastian Pinera justified the decision, saying it has been proven that the vaccine’s effectiveness wanes over time.

According to Health Ministry data, more than 48.2 million vaccine doses have been applied in the South American country since February 2021.

20220224-054206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.