HEALTHINDIA

Over 2.6 lakh in 12-14 yr segment get Covid vax on first day of drive

By NewsWire
As India began inoculation for children aged between 12 to 14 years on Wednesday, over 2.6 lakh of this age group vaccinated with first dose of Covid vaccine on the first day.

The Covid-19 vaccination for this age group began as the country observed National Vaccination Day.

Meanwhile, more than 2.15 crore precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries – healthcare workers, frontline workers and over 60 years – have been administered so far.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late Wednesday, said the Health Ministry in a statement.

20220317-001002

