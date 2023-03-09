INDIA

Over 2 dozen arrested as 2 groups clash during Holi celebrations in Bihar district

NewsWire
0
0

More than two dozen people were arrested following a clash between two groups during Holi celebrations in Bettiah district of Bihar, police said on Thursday.

Around 10 men were injured in the incident which took place late on Wednesday evening at Madhopur village under Majholia police station.

Upendranath Verma, the SP of West Champaran, said that more than 2 dozen people were arrested in this regard. Strong action will be taken against those found involved in any kind of hooliganism.

A group of people were playing loud music and celebrating Holi. When they crossed a local mosque, allegedly stones were pelted on them. It soon turned ugly with both sides involved in violence.

Though a 60-year-old man died during the clash, the local police claimed that he died of a heart attack.

“We have sent the body for post-mortem in GMCH. The actual cause of the incident will be ascertained only after the report. A large number of police force has been deployed at the village to avoid any untoward incident. The situation is under control,” Verma said.

20230309-122203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN to conduct counselling on Oct 20 for students to join...

    Roland Emmerich on the idea behind his sci-fi flick ‘Moonfall’

    Plea invoking Right to be forgotten’ filed in Delhi HC by...

    Andhra Pradesh extends partial curfew till June 10