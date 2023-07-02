INDIA

Over 2 lakh WordPress websites vulnerable to hacking due to plugin bug

NewsWire
0
0

More than 2 lakh WordPress websites are at the hacking risk due to a critical unpatched security vulnerability that was being actively exploited by malicious actors.

According to WordPress security firm WPScan, the bug is present in the Ultimate Member plugin, which is a free user profile WordPress plugin that makes it easy to create powerful online communities and membership sites with WordPress.

“This is a very serious issue as unauthenticated attackers may exploit this vulnerability to create new user accounts with administrative privileges, giving them the power to take complete control of affected sites,” the security firm warned.

There was “no complete fix to this issue” and worryingly, “there were indications that this issue was being actively exploited by malicious actors,” the firm added.

In response to the vulnerability report, the creators of the plugin promptly released a new version, 2.6.4, intending to fix the problem.

“However, upon investigating this update, we found numerous methods to circumvent the proposed patch, implying the issue is still fully exploitable,” the WPScan team noted.

The plugin operates by using a pre-defined list of user metadata keys that users should not manipulate.

It uses this list to check if users are attempting to register these keys when creating an account.

“Unfortunately, differences in how the Ultimate Member’s blocklist logic and how WordPress treats metadata keys made it possible for attackers to trick the plugin into updating some it shouldn’t,” said the team.

The security researchers recommend that the users should disable the Ultimate Member plugin until a patch that completely remediates this security issue is made available.

Sites on WP.cloud hosts, such as WordPress.com and Pressable.com, have received a platform-level patch to help mitigate the vulnerability.

2023070232637

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Twitter to soon increase rate limits: Musk

    Youth held for marrying, impregnating minor girl in TN

    Raj govt’s science seminar searches for hidden scientists in students

    UP assembly to meet with new set of rules now