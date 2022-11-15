WORLD

Over 2 mn tourists visit Philippines since Feb

NewsWire
0
0

Over 2 million tourists have visited the Philippines since February, raking in over $1.76 billion in revenue, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said on Tuesday.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) said 2,025,421 visitors arrived in the Philippines as of November 14, reports Xinhua news agency.

DOT data showed that 1,487,343, or 73.43 per cent of the total tourist arrivals were foreign tourists, while 538,078, or 26.57 per cent were overseas Filipinos.

Frasco said the number of tourists that came to visit was well beyond the 1.7 million the DOT projected.

“This goes to show that there is such a huge demand for travel into our beautiful country,” she said, adding that the government’s move to prioritize tourism is “on the right track to recovery.”

The DOT said the tourist arrivals from February to September this year raked in 100.7 billion pesos ($1.76 billion) in revenue, a 1,938 per cent increase from 4.94 billion pesos recorded in the same period last year.

The DOT data showed that the US, South Korea, Australia, Canada and Britain were primary sources of tourists that landed in the Philippines.

Other countries that made it to the top 10 list of foreign visitors were Japan, India, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Frasco stressed the need to continue implementing measures that will send the message to the world that the Philippines is welcoming more tourists.

She said the tourism department expects around 2.4 million tourists to visit the Philippines by the end of 2022, adding that the country, famous for pristine and white-sand beaches, remains one of the top destinations for tourists around the world.

In October, President Ferdinand Marcos said the tourism industry is one of the “high potential drivers for the transformation (of) the economy” as the country recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

20221115-151802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Brisbane Heat sign charismatic Australia batter Khawaja on a four-year contract

    Haaland off to flier as Man City start title defense with...

    Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank: Health Ministry

    Australia’s vax rollout hitting world class marks: PM