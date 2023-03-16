INDIALIFESTYLE

Over 20 feared buried in cold storage collapse in UP district

NewsWire
0
0

A cold storage collapsed in Sambhal district on Thursday. More than 20 labourers are feared buried under the debris.

According to reports, the incident took place in the cold storage of Mawai village in Chandausi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officers to reach the spot immediately along with teams of NDRF and SDRF. Officials have been asked to ensure proper treatment to the injured persons.

The local people, meanwhile, have already reached the village and are helping in the rescue operation.

Reports claim that after the collapse of the building, an ammonia gas leak has also been reported.

The fire department team has reached inside and plugged the leak.

Seven to eight JCB machines are working to clear the debris and rescue those buried under it.

Further details wer awaited

20230316-151403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man held for abducting, killing girl

    Ashneer, wife plan ‘Third Unicorn’ after swindling BharatPe

    Transactions of IAS officer Pooja Singhal to be scanned in PMLA...

    Char Dham rail tunnel leaves Uttarakhand village high and dry