Police in Sri Lanka announced the arrest of over 200 drug suspects in a special operation conducted in parts of the island country.

Police spokesperson Nihal Thalduwa said the operation was jointly carried out by the police, special commandos and the air force in the western and southern parts of Sri Lanka, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said that during the operation, the police arrested 285 suspects for smuggling narcotics.

Thalduwa said heroin and cannabis were among the illegal substances seized during the special operation.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Navy said a large haul of cannabis was seized in the northern Jaffna peninsula during an operation carried out by the navy and police.

The navy said in a statement on Sunday that it will try to prevent the smuggling of narcotics into Sri Lanka using the sea route.

20230130-105602