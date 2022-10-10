More than 200 Indian ICT companies and startups are participating in “GITEX GLOBAL 2022”. Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) is ensuring Indian participation in a big way at five-day long the international technology show being held between October 10 and 14 in Dubai.

Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai inaugurated India Pavilion at GITEX on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Puri said, “This year is the largest participation of Indian companies in GITEX and we are proud of it. India and UAE share strong cultural and economic links that have got a further boost with the signing of CEPA earlier this year. He said that Dubai has emerged as the most significant partner for Indian companies from the electronics and IT sector. GITEX is a playground for Indian Startup companies, who can get international exposure from different other parts of the world. This the platform where Made in India products are showing their strength to the world.”

“GITEX is continuing to emerge as the largest and the most impressive ICT event of its kind in the Middle East. Naturally, India has a great stake in the booming Middle East, Africa, Asia (WANA Region), and European markets for which Dubai is the gateway. Thus the event provides the participating Indian ICT companies opportunities for scouting the expanding Middle East market,” asserts Gurmeet Singh, Executive Director, ESC.

“ESC has been facilitating Indian participation on a regular basis at GITEX to take advantage of the booming IT market in the Gulf and leveraging that association for getting businesses for Indian IT companies from a multitude of large global corporations, which are executing projects in the region,” says Kamal Vachani, Regional Director, Middle East, ESC.

One of the participants, ShreeJee Infosolution Pvt Ltd, Business Head- Zoeb Fatemi said, “GITEX is an international platform, and our company is participating first time here. I have global productsand this is the best place to showcase them to the world, where I am expecting a good response and partnerships.”

India pavilion is highlighting innovative ICT products & services including Cyber Security Solutions, Mobile Tablets, Software Products on E-Commerce, E-Learning Systems, CMS, CRM, HR & Finance Solutions, Project Management Systems, Tailor-Made Vertical, Learning Management Systems (LMS), Cloud Computing, Telecommunication Products, Energy Sector, Banking, Financial Inclusions, Digital Signage, Enterprise Asset Management/CMMS, Web Portal Development, BPO, etc.

India is witnessing a very high growth in exports of electronics hardware. It is estimated that the country’s electronics goods export to Middle East during 2021-22 is valued at $3,323 million.

UAE is the second top destination for India’s electronics export globally with a share of 16 per cent. In value terms, the electronics export to the UAE is estimated at $2,468 million. The export of software and related services to the Middle East has reached a level of $3,300 million in 2021-22.

India’s total export of electronics hardware during 2021-22 is estimated to be $15.69 billion up from $11.03 billion estimated in 2020-21 registering a growth of 42 per cent. India’s export of computer software and services is estimated to be $172 billion in 2021-22 up from $146 billion in 2020-21 registering a growth of 17.75 per cent.

To further strengthen the electronics and IT relations between India and the Middle East, the Council is inviting a large delegation from the Middle East to visit India for INDIA SOFT 2023 scheduled on March 27-28, 2023 at New Delhi, India.

At INDIA SOFT, the most prominent IT global networking event in India, around 500 software & services and electronics buyers from over 75 countries will be present at this business-to-business (B2B) partnering forum from North America, Europe, Middle East, Japan, Korea, Latin America, Africa, CIS, ASEAN region, etc.

“Comprising of International Exhibition and Conference, INDIA SOFT 2023 meant to facilitate joint ventures, collaboration and strategic alliances for outsourcing with overseas buyers,” says Narula, adding that the event will provide participants an opportunity to broaden their vision and take the business to the growth trajectory.

