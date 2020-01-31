Over 200 JKIDFC-funded projects completed since August 2019

Jammu, Feb 6 (IANS) Jammu & Kashmir has achieved a major milestone by completing over 200 J&K Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC) funded projects since August 2019.

The information was given at a meeting chaired by Financial Commissioner Arun Kumar Mehta.

Mehta, who is also Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of JKIDFC, told the officers to complete all the targeted projects within the stipulated deadlines, adding they should work with a sense of urgency in order to achieve the landmark of completing all the 1,000 projects before the end of the current financial year.

The meeting was informed that a major improvement has been recorded in completion of the projects taken under JKIDFC and till now more than 200 projects have been dedicated to public since August last year.

The meeting was informed that besides the Finance department, periodical reviews are being held at district and departmental levels to accelerate the pace of work of the projects.

A coffee table book, depicting over 200 completed projects, would soon be released by JKIDFC, while the details of each completed project would be uploaded on the web portal along with photographs and other specific details.

The meeting also discussed the projects completed physically but awaiting payments for want of preferring bills. The FC directed the indenting departments to sort out the issues within a week so that payments against each completed project is released forthwith.

The meeting was informed that bills regarding 215 physically completed projects needs to be preferred so that these are culminated in financial terms as well. These include 95 projects of PWD, 48 of PHE, 30 of PDD, 23 of Youth Services & Sports and 19 of other departments.

IANS

